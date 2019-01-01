Cecafa Women's Championship earns Tanzania credit in world football - Karia

The federation now says the recent hosting of the women's competition has raised the country's profile

The Football Federation (TFF) has described the just concluded 2019 Cecafa Women's Championship as a big success.

Tanzania hosted the tournament at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam which brought together eight nations battling for glory but in the end, Kenyan side Harambee Starlets emerged overall winners after a 2-0 triumph over the hosts Kilimanjaro Queens in the final.

The home side failed to post a hat-trick of wins of this silverware despite having a big advantage of embracing its own territory backed up by huge morale from the home fans, who flooded the venue in big numbers.

Speaking on Friday, TFF president, Wallace Karia said leaving aside the final result of the competition, the federation is happy with the way it was successfully organised.

“We have again come to realise Tanzanians love football based on the big number of fans who were flocking at Azam Complex to spice up the tournament. That alone has given us big credit on the international platform,” Karia is quoted by Daily News.

He added he was a bit unlucky for failing to break the record in his leadership at the federation, insisting he has so far managed to win seven trophies with different national teams but all of them have been won from foreign territories.

“In the recent period, we have seen hosting nations of various competitions failing to win from home soil like what happened in during the Afcon finals hence the most important thing for us is to sit down and work hard to shine in other upcoming contests,” Karia continued.

In his remarks, the federation’s General Secretary Wilfred Kidao said the time has come for the country to invest in women's football to continue posting good results in upcoming events.

“Despite losing to in the finals, our team showcased quality football but as you already know, in final games, you only have two results which are a win or loss. We just need to be hopeful in the next matches,” Kidao is also quoted by Daily News.

Commenting on the general organisation of the tournament, Kidao said the experience gained in hosting this year’s U17 (Afcon) had a big impact towards the success of the Cecafa Women's Championship.