Cecafa Women's Championship: A huge reception awaits Kenya after dethroning Tanzania

The Kenyan girls will parade the trophy upon arrival from Dar es Salaam where they beat Kilimanjaro Queens in the final

The Football Federation has revealed an itinerary of receiving the Harambee Starlets after they clinched the Cecafa Women’s Senior Challenge Cup on Monday in .

The Kenyan side were crowned the 2019 champions after they beat the Kilimanjaro Queens 2-0 in the final staged at Chamazi Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam.

It was sweet revenge for Kenya, who had lost the to the same side in the 2017 final staged in Kampala, .

The federation has confirmed the team will parade the trophy to Kenyans upon arriving from Tanzania on Tuesday.

“Following the Harambee Starlets' victory, [FKF] has lined up a trophy tour from the Airport to Mombasa road, through the CBD, and onto the Thika Super Highway,” confirmed a statement seen by Goal.

“The procession which will be led by a police escort and outrider's will commence from the airport at 10 am. The team will then be treated to a luncheon at the Utalii Hotel.”

The Kenyan girls under coach David Ouma finished the tournament unbeaten and without conceding a goal.