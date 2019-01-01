Cecafa women: Uganda names final squad for tournament in Tanzania

The Crested Cranes will begin their campaign with a tricky game against Djibouti at Chamazi Stadium on Sunday

Women's national team, The Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has named her final squad of 20 players to compete for the Cecafa Senior Women's Challenge Cup.

The kick-off is on Saturday in the Tanzanian capital of Dar es Salaam.

According to Uganda’s New Vision, UCU Lady Cardinals’ Ruth Aturo will captain the team assisted by She Corporates’ Bridget Nabisaalu and Lady Doves Fazila Ikwaput as first and second assistants respectively.

The Crested Cranes who left for on Friday, will begin their title hunt with a tricky game against Djibouti at Chamazi Stadium on Sunday.

The female Cranes will return to action on Tuesday against Ethiopia before completing their group B games against Harambee Starlets of on Thursday.

The best two teams in Groups A and B will qualify for the semi-finals. On Wednesday, the Crested Cranes played their last practice match against UCU lady cardinals at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru and won 5-0.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge scored a hat trick while Hasifah Nassuna and Fazila Ikwaput scored the other two goals. Immediately after the game, assistant coach Ayub Khalifah told journalists they had a wonderful four days in training.

She emphasized they were only working on improving on their finishing in front of goal.

Goalkeepers: (Daisy Nakaziro, Ruth Aturo, Namusisi Joan).

Defenders: (Viola Namuddu, Shadia Nankya, Bridget Nabisaalu, Eunice Ariokot, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa).

Midfielders: (Asia Nakibuuka, Riticia Nabbosa, Harriet Nakuba, Amina Nababi, Fauzia Najjemba).

Forwards: (Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Margret Kunihira, Zainah Namuleme, Fazila Ikwaput, Shamirah Nalugya).