Cecafa Women U17: Khalifah wants Uganda girls to build on Cosafa win

The Crested Cranes coach remains confident they will lift the inaugural regional competition set to kick-off in Kampala

Girls U17 team coach Ayub Khalifah is optimistic his side will put up a good show in the forthcoming Cecafa U17 Girls Challenge Cup that gets underway next week, December 9-18 in Kampala.

Khalifah was speaking to the press after Tuesday’s training session at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru where the team is currently camping. The tournament will be played at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo and Wakisha grounds in Wakiso.

“The players have responded very well to training. Our target is to ensure we win the trophy since we have the potential to do so. It won’t be easy but the morale and confidence from the players are good,” Khalifah is quoted by New Vision.

The first-ever Cecafa U17 girls’ competition will have hosts Uganda in Group A alongside Ethiopia, Eritrea, and South Sudan while Group B has , Burundi, and Djibouti.

Uganda has a higher chance of walking away with the trophy with the same team that recently won the Cosafa U17 girls’ event which was held in Mauritius.

The Cecafa U17 Competition is among the Fifa sponsored tournaments aimed at reviving women's football in East Africa.

The provisional Uganda squad:

Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS), and Nasasira Gift (Gadafi Integrated HS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Precious Atwiine (Upper Hill College), Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Tagy High School), Maureen Nangozi (Mukono High School), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School), Summaya Komuntale (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS), and Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs), Esther Adokole (Amus College) and Zaina Nadede.