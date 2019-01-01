Cecafa Women Championship: Kenya hammer Djibouti 12-0 to advance to semi-finals

The 2018 finalists have now scored 14 goals in the two games played in the competition

The Harambee Starlets stormed into the Cecafa Women Championship semi-finals in style after hammering Djibouti 12-0 on Tuesday.

After a 2-0 win against Ethiopia in their first Group B game, knew a win was enough to send them to the last four. Djibouti had suffered a humiliating 13-0 loss to the Crested Cranes of in their opener.

Jentrix Shikangwa was in a fine form for the David Ouma-led charges as she scored four goals. Mwanahalima Jereko and Mercy Airo each claimed a hat-trick with Janet Bundi and Vivian Makokha grabbing a goal apiece.

In another match played at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, Uganda sent Ethiopia home after defeating them by a solitary goal. The lone strike came in the 79th minute through Najjemba Fauzia.

Kenya and Uganda are tied on six points in Group B after winning their opening two games. The two teams have each scored 14 goals and conceded none in their two matches to date.

The winner of the group will be determined on Thursday when the two sides clash.