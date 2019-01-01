Cecafa Women's Championship: Kenya thump Burundi to qualify for final

Last year finalists have now scored 22 goals in the four games played, conceding none in the process

have qualified for the Cecafa Women's Championship final after defeating Burundi 5-0 at Azam Complex Dar es Salaam, on Saturday.

The Harambee Starlets came into the match as favourites following a good run in Group B which saw them finish top of the standings without conceding a goal and scoring 17 in the process.

It took Burundi just 14 minutes to realise the Starlets meant business when Dorcus Nixon found the back of the net to give her charges a deserved lead.

Neither of the two sides could find another goal in the remainder of the first half owing to poor finishing and good defending from the two sides.

Jentrix Shikangwa doubled the advantage in favour of the Kenyans in the 53rd minute when she managed to beat the defenders before coolly slotting the ball past the helpless custodian.

It was 3-0 after 67 minutes when Mwanahalima Adams danced her way into the danger zone before expertly guiding the ball into the net. Shikangwa completed her brace in 71st minute before Corazone Aquino scored the fifth in the 78th minute to seal the win.

The Starlets will now play the winner between Tanzania and who are set to face each other in the second semi-final.