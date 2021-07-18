Cecafa U23 Cup: Kenya trounce Djibouti as Uganda held by DR Congo

John Njuguna, Reagan Otieno and, Benson Omalla were all on target for the Emerging Stars as they started the tournament with a win

Kenya’s Emerging Stars registered a winning start in the 2021 Cecafa U23 Cup after beating Djibouti 3-0 at Bahir Dar, in Ethiopia on Sunday.

It was Ulinzi Stars striker John Njuguna who scored the opener for Kenya in the 11th minute before goals from Reagan Otieno and Benson Omalla, in the 64th and 88th minutes, respectively, gave the team a good start in the tournament.

Coach Stanley Okumbi was elated with the positive start but was disappointed not to win by a bigger margin.

“We have won…yes, but I think we could have scored more,” Okumbi told Goal.

“We dominated the game from the first whistle and especially the second half and we deserved to score more than we did but a win is a win and we are happy for the positive start.”

The Emerging Stars will be looking to carry the momentum from the win into their second match of the tournament when they take on South Sudan on Wednesday.

Okumbi is confident Kenya have what it takes to beat South Sudan.

“Our display against Djibouti was very solid and I know the boys will up their game against South Sudan, I am confident we will get a win in the game,” Okumbi continued.

Kenya are leading Group C, which also comprises South Sudan on three points while Djibouti are without a point.

Meanwhile, Uganda settled for a 0-0 draw with DR Congo in another match at the same venue.

Article continues below

On Saturday, hosts Ethiopia drew 3-3 in the opening Group A fixture.

Kenya XI: Brian Bwire (GK), Frank Odhiambo, Fredrick Alushula, Bernard Ochieng (C), Vincent Wasambo, Boniface Muchiri, Henry Meja, Paul Reagan, Yidah Sven, John Njuguna, Lewis Bandi.

Subs: Caleb Omondi (GK), Brian Wepo, Alfred Tanui, Sylvester Ahono, Josphat Lopaga, Austine Odhiambo, Steiner Musasia, Oliver Maloba, Marvin Nabwire, David Odhiambo, Benson Ochieng, Bonface Mwangemi.