Cecafa U23 Championship: Okumbi bolsters Kenya squad with Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards stars

The local heavyweights are among the clubs that have contributed immensely to the national side preparing for the July competition

Kenya U23 head coach Stanley Okumbi has reinforced the Cecafa squad by calling up 10 more players ahead of the regional tournament set to be held in Ethiopia.



This year's tournament has been reserved for U23 players, but teams are allowed to field up to three senior stars. It is for that reason that Okumbi has boosted his squad with new players ahead of the July 3 and 18 competition that will be hosted in Ethiopia's northern city of Bahir Dar.



Austin Ochieng and Lewis Bandi of AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia's Frank Odhiambo and Alpha Onyango are among the players who will join the rest who were summoned earlier.

Musa Masika and Bernard Ochieng of Wazito FC, Bandari's Keegan Ndemi and Abdalla Hassan, and defender Harun Mwale of Ulinzi Stars are the new entrants into the provisional squad.



In an interview, Okumbi stated he feels Kenya have a chance to do well in the competition despite being eliminated by Eritrea in the 2019 finals in Uganda: "We stand a chance especially if I get the players that I summoned. I am missing about 18 players that I have on my list and if I get even half of them, then I can say we stand a chance of doing a good job," the coach said.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Defenders: Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Silvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Moses Mudavadi (Nzoia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Yussuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders: Joshua Nyatini (Posta Rangers), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Peter Thiong’o (AFC Leopards), Francis Mwangi (Mwatate United), Ambrose Sifuna (Sofapaka), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Dennis Musamali (Nzoia Sugar), Elisha Wekesa (Nzoia Sugar), Austin Ochieng (AFC Leopards), Musa Masika (Wazito FC), Alpha Onyango (Midfielder) Keegan Ndemi (Bandari)

Forwards: Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Ken Wanyonyi (Bungoma Superstars), Alfred Tanui (Kisumu All-Stars), David Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari).