Cecafa U23 Championship: Okumbi includes returning Gor Mahia's Omala, Tusker's Meja in Kenya squad

The named players will start streaming into camp from June 20 ahead of the July competition that will be hosted in Ethiopia

Head coach Stanley Okumbi has named Kenya's squad for the upcoming mens' U23 Cecafa Championship to be held between July 3 and 18 in the Northern City of Ethiopia, Bahir Dar.

Benson Omala has been included among the striking force that also has Henry Meja who has been a sensational figure with Tusker, Sydney Lokale of Kariobangi Sharks, Ken Wanyonyi and Alfred Tanui of Bungoma Super Stars and Kisumu All-Stars respectively. Omala rejoined Gor Mahia after he ended his loan stint with Swedish side Linkoping City and will be taking part in his second Cecafa championship.

The goalkeepers named are Brian Bwire, who was the first choice keeper in the 2019 finals under Francis Kimanzi for the senior side, Gor Mahia's Caleb Olilo who has flourished under coach Manuel Vaz Pinto, and Nairobi City Stars' Dolph Owino. Jimmy Ndung'u of Tusker and Portipher Odhiambo are the little-known defenders who have been selected to join their colleagues, who regularly feature for their Premier League sides.

Former Sony Sugar and Wazito star Joshua Nyatini is among the selected players who will be given midfield roles in the regional tournament. Unlike other departments where players from the Premier League and the National Super League have been mixed, the midfield is only composed of players who are doing trade in the top-flight.

"Some players are unavailable as they are on duty with their clubs in the FKF leagues. I am confident, nonetheless, that those we have called up have what it takes to achieve a positive outcome in Ethiopia," Okumbi said as he picked the squad.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Defenders: Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Silvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Moses Mudavadi (Nzoia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Yussuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB).

Midfielders: Joshua Nyatini (Posta Rangers), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Peter Thiong’o (AFC Leopards), Francis Mwangi (Mwatate United), Ambrose Sifuna (Sofapaka), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Dennis Musamali (Nzoia Sugar), Elisha Wekesa (Nzoia Sugar)

Forwards: Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Ken Wanyonyi (Bungoma Superstars), Alfred Tanui (Kisumu All-Stars).

The players will start arriving at the camp on June 20 for early preparations.