Cecafa U23 Championship: Government blocks Harambee Stars from using Kasarani, Nyayo

The national side is getting ready to feature in the tournament scheduled from early to mid-July in Ethiopia

The government has declined the Football Kenya Federation's request to have the Kenya U23 team use the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium for Cecafa preparation.

Stanley Okumbi has already summoned a provisional squad that has been training at the Ruaraka ground and FKF reached out to the government to have the two national facilities available for the team preparing for the July regional tournament. However, the request has been turned down by the ministry of sports who said the stadiums are already engaged.

"Reference is made to your letter requesting a training ground in preparation for the upcoming Cecafa tournament dated 20th June 2021," a letter signed by the Sports Director General Pius Metto read.

"We wish to inform you [FKF] that the Kenya Olympic team is currently utilizing both Kasarani facilities while Nyayo Stadium is used by Kenya Rugby between 24th June to 11th July 2021."

Okumbi is already working with players preparing for the tournament that will be held in the northern city of Ethiopia of Bahir Dar. FKF's hope to have the Nyayo and the Kasarani stadiums available for the Shield Cup final between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards was also denied.

The two government-owned facilities have not been opened to football matches since the second ban of contact sports was lifted in May. Ruaraka and Utalii grounds have been the available pitches for the Premier League sides. Initially, the clubs were using the main Kasarani pitch and the adjacent Kasarani venue for matches that were broadcast live.

Okumbi recently reinforced the squad by calling up 10 more players to join the rest before the junior competition where each team will be allowed to field up to three senior players.

Kenya Squad in training:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Defenders: Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Silvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Moses Mudavadi (Nzoia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Yussuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders: Joshua Nyatini (Posta Rangers), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Peter Thiong’o (AFC Leopards), Francis Mwangi (Mwatate United), Ambrose Sifuna (Sofapaka), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Dennis Musamali (Nzoia Sugar), Elisha Wekesa (Nzoia Sugar), Austin Ochieng (AFC Leopards), Musa Masika (Wazito FC), Alpha Onyango (Midfielder) Keegan Ndemi (Bandari)

Forwards: Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Ken Wanyonyi (Bungoma Superstars), Alfred Tanui (Kisumu All-Stars), David Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari).