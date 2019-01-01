Cecafa U20: What Samatta told me on the phone before Tanzania played Kenya – Kelvin John

The Tanzanian captain reveals a phone call from the Belgian-based star inspired the team to beat their rivals in the finals

U20 captain Kelvin John has revealed the motivation which pushed them to defeat in the final of Cecafa in .

John, who emerged the top scorer of the tournament with six goals, says based star Mbwana Samatta gave them a call.

‘We have been talking regularly [with Samatta] and on several occasions, he said I should continue to fight for the team and the country since we have the duty to make sure our junior team excels in major competitions,” John is quoted by Daily News.

“Prior to the final against Kenya, [Samatta] gave me a phone call and told me to make sure we play with a big heart because many people back home were watching the game hence no need to upset them.”

Kelvin now says winning the Golden Boot at Cecafa will not be the end of his journey.

"I know everyone will be looking at me for future assignments and I am ready to continue scoring goals, it is not the end for me but just the start."

Meanwhile, Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia has dedicated the Cecafa success to President John Pombe Magufuli.

“This is our sixth trophy outside the country…we are just unfortunate we are not able to do this at home but time will come when we celebrate our victory on home soil.”

“I will continue to fight to win more awards so as to put my name and the country on the world map and this should be an encouraging factor to the teammates.”

11 teams took part in the Cecafa tournament with only Rwanda missing out.