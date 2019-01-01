Cecafa U20: Kenya, Zanzibar and Tanzania in Group B for September - October competition

Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars U20 teams will clash in Uganda when the regional tournament starts later this month

’s U20 football team has been pooled in Group B of the upcoming Cecafa Cup tournament set to be held in from September 21.

The Rising Stars will face Ethiopia, Zanzibar and in the regional tournament while Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti will face off in Group A.

Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia constitute Group C and the top three teams from Group A and B will progress to the quarter-finals and will be joined by the top two nations from Group C.

The Kenyan team is expected to resume training on Sunday under coach Stanley Okumbi who has reduced the number of players to 27 with Joshua Nyatini and Musa Masika of Wazito FC and goalkeeper John Bwire all making the cut.

Abraham Dawo and Chapa Dimba na Safaricom sensation Enock Wanyama also earned Okumbi's nod to join the team before the showpiece.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Bixente Otieno (Wazito)

Defenders: Alphonce Otieno ( ), Collins Shichenje (AFC ), Boniface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All-Stars), Brian Wepo ( ), Boniface Mwangemi (Dagoretti High School), John Otieno (Kakamega ), Tom Teka (Kariobangi Sharks), Levian Ochieng (Nairobi Stima)

Midfielders: Joshua Nyatini (Wazito), Fidel Origa ( ), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Njuguna ( ), Peter Oudo (Kariobangi Sharks), Austin Ochieng (AFC Leopards), Alvin Mang’eni (Nairobi Stima), Steve Otieno (Kisumu All-Stars), Chris Owino (FC Talanta), Enock Wanyama (Ligi Ndogo), Erick Kinuthia ( ), Tonny Kegode (Gor Mahia Youth)

Article continues below

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Abraham Dawo (Kenya Police), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Ronald Shichenje (Aspire Academy), Kevinton Machika (Kariobangi Sharks).

The quarter-finals will be played between September 29 and 30 with the semi-finals taking centre stage on October 2 in Gulu.

The finals will be held on October 5 in Gulu town.