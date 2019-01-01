Cecafa U20: Kenya to battle Burundi as Tanzania land Uganda in quarter-finals

The next phase is expected to be very competitive as the pre-tournament title favourites have been paired together

's Rising Stars will face Burundi in the Cecafa U20 quarter-finals set to be played on September 29 in Njeru, Jinja.

The junior stars progressed in second place in Group B after winning the first match 5-0 against Zanzibar before drawing 2-2 with arch-rivals in Matchday 2.

They wound up their group assignments with another big win, with a 4-0 scoreline against Ethiopia.

Tanzania will progress to the quarter-finals as Group B winners thanks to the fair play rule where they had fewer cards accumulated than Kenya.

Zanzibar will face Eritrea in their first knockout phase after finishing third despite losing 5-0 to their Tanzanian counterparts in the last group match.

Eritrea produced the highest scoreline in the tournament after beating their neighbours Djibouti 7-0 on Thursday.

Eritrea finished as the best team in Group A followed by Sudan as Hippos took third place. Uganda and Sudan drew 2-2 in their last group encounter.

The result means the Ugandan Hippos will have a date with Tanzania in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final matches will end on the last day of September before paving way for the semi-finals which are scheduled to be played on October 2.

The final match will be staged on October 5 in Gulu town.

Full draw:

Sudan vs South Sudan (Gulu)

Eritrea vs Zanzibar (Njeru)

Tanzania vs Uganda (Gulu)

Burundi vs Kenya (Njeru)