Cecafa U20: Kenya and Tanzania brace for Saturday's final showdown

The two nations booked slots in the ultimate tie without losing a single match both in the group and the knockout phases of the tournament

and have both exuded confidence ahead of Saturday's Cecafa U20 Championships final at the Fufa Technical Center, Jinja, .

Kenya's Rising Stars sailed to the ultimate stage of the regional tournament after beating Eritrea 1-0 in the second semi-final on Wednesday while Tanzania booked their slot after seeing off Sudan with a 2-1 scoreline.

“We have an even tougher challenge in the final and I am confident if we give a good account of ourselves as we have done since the tournament started, we can take home a positive result,” Rising Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi told FKF's website.

“I must congratulate the boys for showing great character in all the matches we have played. The semi-final [against Eritrea] was specifically tougher but my players played their hearts out. I am pleased with our performance thus far.”

Zuberi Katwila, Tanzania's head coach, also tipped his boys to finish the job well.

“We only have one game to go before the champion emerges and it will be an encounter which can go either way. We have to do our homework so as, after the normal period of play, the victory shall be ours,” Katwila told Daily News.

Kenya might miss the services of midfielders Musa Masika and Peter Oudu who picked up knocks in the training session.

The match will kick-off at 4-00 pm local time.