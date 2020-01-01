Cecafa U17: Kenya start campaign with 2-2 draw vs Ethiopia

The Oliver Page-led side will play defending champions Uganda in their next Group B game on Wednesday

U17 have played out a 2-2 draw against Ethiopia in the U17 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Championship.

The Oliver Page-led charges scored their goals through James Gachago and Khamis Nyale while their opponents scored through Bereket Jiru and Miraj Nagash.

The Kenyans started the match on a high, in search of an early goal and they were rewarded in the 13th minute through their skipper Gachago.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half.

The Ethiopians gave their best in the second half in search of an equalizer. Their zeal paid dividends in the 60th-minute when Jiru capitalized on poor defending to score an equalizer.

In the 86th minute, Nyale scored what looked like a winner, but their opponents were not giving up.

Eventually, they won a corner with seconds to go and Nagash held his nerve to ensure spoils are shared.

Kenya will now play defending champions in their next game set for Wednesday.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group A alongside Eritrea and South Sudan while Group C has Sudan, Djibouti and .

The U17 players were largely picked from the side that reached the final last year and a number were selected from a pool of players who were scouted in an exercise that took two weeks before the squad was assembled.

The junior side hopes to post good results especially after the U20 side faltered at the penultimate stage in the recently held championship in Tanzania.

After going through the group stage unbeaten, Kenya were finally eliminated by eventual winners Uganda in the semi-finals.

The Rising Stars were also defeated by South Sudan in the third-place playoffs and that means the U17 side is going into the tournament shortly after the unwanted results from their more senior brothers.

Kenya XI: Alvin Odari (GK), James Gachago(C), Harun Mursal, Hamisi Omar, Khamis Nyale, Ryan Wesley, Silas Maloba, Kevin Wangaya, Umar Rajab, Baron Oketch, Kenn Kyalo

Subs: Ibrahim Wanzala (GK), Sigmunn Maina, Majaliwa Charo, Victor Otieno,Linus Kaikai, Ali Nduni, Teddy Sirma.

Ethiopia XI: Tesfamaryam Omer, Natnael Habtemaryam, Mikeyas Gebrekidan, Abderehman Sied, Miraj Nagash, Abdulfeta Negash, Wendmagegn Mamo, Bereket Jiru, Yodahe Bakalo, Tsega Abrea, Bereket Wubetu.

Subs: Kirubel Weldu, Huzeyef Mohammed, Bereket Mohammed, Esmail Shamil, Kalid Kemal, Mikiyas Ganta, Amin Tura, Selehadin Rida.