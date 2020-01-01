Cecafa U17: Kenya land in Rwanda as championship kick-off nears

The junior side has joined their regional counterparts with huge expectations placed on them especially after the U20’s stumbled in Tanzania

The national U17 team has landed in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of the upcoming Cecafa U17 Championship.

The Oliver Page’s side is in Group A which also has South Sudan, and Ethiopia. The junior side will have to overcome the pressure and post good results especially after the U20 side faltered at the penultimate stage in the recently held championship in .

After going through the group stage unbeaten, Kenya were finally eliminated by eventual winners Uganda in the semi-finals.

More teams

The Rising Stars were also defeated by South Sudan in the third-place playoffs and that means the U17 side are going into the tournament just after the unwanted results from their senior brothers.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group A alongside Eritrea and South Sudan while Group C has Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania. The regional tournament will start on December 12 and will end 10 days later.

The U17 players were largely picked from the side that reached the Cecafa final last year and a number were selected from a pool of stars who were scouted from across the country in an exercise that took two weeks before the team was assembled.

The junior stars are expected to participate in a recovery training session on Tuesday at the IPRC Kicukiro ground as they stay at the Lemigo Hotel in the country’s capital city.

Goalkeepers: Alvin Odari (FKF Center of Excellence), Ibrahim Wanzala (St.Peters Mumias), Daniel Ochieng (Ringa Secondary)

Article continues below

Defenders: Abdikadir Mursal Harun (Isiolo Baracks) Salimu Hamisi Omari (Mweza Secondary), Yasin Rajab Umar (FKF Center of Excellence), Rabok Ryan Wesley Ogam (Kakamega High), James Gachago (Moorland School, UK), Irungu Sigmunn Maina (Eastleigh High School), Opande Faiz Ouma (Aquinas High School)

Midfielders: Munyao Linus Kaikai (Kakamega High), Injehu Kevin Wangaya (FKF Center of Excellence), Wafula Issa Lumumba (St. Anthony Boys), Vihenda Silas Maloba (Kakamega High), Kahindi Nyale Khamis (FKF Center of Excellence), Teddy Sirma (FKF Center of Excellence), Omondi Andreas Odhiambo (FKF Center of Excellence), Phabian Sheldon Odhiambo (Ongata Secondary)

Forwards: Jefwa Majaliwa Charo (Tandee High School), Nduni Ali Hamisi (Shimba Hills Secondary), Harel Gil (Claremont School), Muendo Kenn Kyalo (St.Anthony Boys), Ouma Victor Otieno (Jamhuri High School), Ochieng Baron (Dagoretti High School), Koome Dennis (Kanda High School).