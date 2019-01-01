Cecafa U15: Uganda thrash Kenya to lift inaugural title
Uganda are the 2019 champions of the inaugural Cecafa U15 Challenge Cup held in Eritrea.
The Junior Cranes sailed past Kenya 4-0 in the final match held on Friday at Asmara Stadium.
Ogwal Davies and Travis Mutyaba scored two goals to give the Ugandans a healthy half-time lead before adding another two goals in the second half.
Abasi Kyeyune scored a brace to stamp the Ugandan's authority on the match and finally hand them the trophy.
Uganda had defeated their neighbours Burundi 6-0 in the semi-finals while Kenya won on penalties against Rwanda. They eventually won the penultimate match with a 4-2 scoreline after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
The Kenyan team had negotiated Group A without a loss, topping it on goal difference as they were tied on 10 points with Burundi.
In Group B, Uganda topped it with 12 points with Rwanda coming second with nine points.