Cecafa U15: Uganda thrash Kenya to lift inaugural title

The Ugandan junior team made light work of Kenya to lift the trophy and finish the competition unbeaten

are the 2019 champions of the inaugural Cecafa U15 Challenge Cup held in Eritrea.

The Junior Cranes sailed past 4-0 in the final match held on Friday at Asmara Stadium.

Ogwal Davies and Travis Mutyaba scored two goals to give the Ugandans a healthy half-time lead before adding another two goals in the second half.

Abasi Kyeyune scored a brace to stamp the Ugandan's authority on the match and finally hand them the trophy.

Uganda had defeated their neighbours Burundi 6-0 in the semi-finals while Kenya won on penalties against Rwanda. They eventually won the penultimate match with a 4-2 scoreline after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Kenyan team had negotiated Group A without a loss, topping it on goal difference as they were tied on 10 points with Burundi.

In Group B, Uganda topped it with 12 points with Rwanda coming second with nine points.