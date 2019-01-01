Cecafa U15 Challenge Cup: Kenyan junior team revealed

The juniors will participate in the tournament to be held in Eritrea in August and September

The national U15 team for the Cecafa Challenge Cup has been named ahead of the upcoming competition in Eritrea later this month.

Rajab Umar, Gil Harel, James Gachago, Kevin Wangaya, and Zein Mwakitawa - who participated in the Shield Trophy-winning side at the Cup U-13 category in in 2017 -have all been included.

Karl Murugi and Isaac Mugweru, who were successfully spotted from the ongoing FKF Elite Youth League, have earned their places in the junior team too.

Kenya have been pooled in Group A alongside Somalia Eritrea and Burundi and will start the campaign against Somalia on the first day of the competition in the capital, Asmara.

The inaugural championship starts on August 16 and the final will be staged on September 1.

Meanwhile, the juniors were beaten 2-1 by Nairobi County League side Hakati Sportif in a friendly match played at Camp Toyoyo on August 7.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alvin Odari, Kennedy Okoth, Ibrahim Wanjala

Defenders: Isaac Mugweru, Brian Kamau, Ibrahim Mone, James Gashago, Mike Churchill, Brian Osoro, Robby Mangi, Joseph Munala,

Midfielders: Rajab Umar, Andreas Odhiambo, Teddy Sirma, Kevin Wangaya, Karl Murugi, Zein Mwakitawa,

Strikers: Andrew Waliaula, Khamis Nyale, Gil Harel.