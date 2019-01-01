Cecafa U15 Challenge Cup: Kenya thrash Sudan to pick up second win

The juniors saw off Sudan with a 4-0 win in the ongoing age-group tournament

won their second match at the Cecafa U15 Challenge Cup after beating Sudan 4-0 in Asmara, Eritrea on Sunday.

This comes after the junior Harambee Stars won their Group A opener against Somalia 3-1.

Kevin Wangaya scored Kenya's first goal in the 12th minute before earning his brace 12 minutes later.

Joseph Munala scored the third in the 27th minute to give Kenya a 3-0 lead at half time. It took Gil Harel just three minutes into the second half to add the fourth goal for the Kenyans.

Kenya will now face the host in the final Group A match. Three teams are set to progress to the quarter-finals from groups A and B while only two will proceed from Group C which has three teams.

The quarter-finals will be held on August 28 before the semi-finals on August 30. The final and the third-place play-off of the inaugural tournament will be played on September 1.