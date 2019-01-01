Cecafa U15 Challenge Cup: Kenya pooled in Group A of junior competition

The junior Harambee Stars will open their campaign against Somalia on the first day of the age-group competition

have been pooled in Group A of the upcoming Cecafa U-15 Challenge Cup set to be held in Eritrea from August 16 to September 1.

Eritrea, Burundi and Somalia are the other Group A teams while , South Sudan, Ethiopia and Rwanda comprise the teams in Group B.

Group C only has three teams - , Djibouti and Sudan, and the top two teams in the Group will progress to the quarter-finals.

In Groups A and B, the top three teams will books slots in the next stage of the tournament.

Kenya will start the campaign against Somalia on the first day of the competition in the capital Asmara, before Burundi and hosts Eritrea clash later on.

Uganda will start their quest for the title against Ethiopia on day two of the competition, with Rwanda and Sudan clashing in the second match of the day as well.

Tanzania and Sudan will play their first matches on August 18, where only one match will be played before the second round of Group matches commence on August 19.

The quarter-finals will be played on August 28 with the semi-finals being held on August 30. The final and the third-place play-off will be staged on September 1.