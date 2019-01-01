Cecafa region will soon have a team at the Fifa World Cup, says Sam Nyamweya

The former Kenyan FA boss tips the East African region to qualify a team to Fifa World Cup finals to be held in Qatar

Sam Nyamweya has tipped a team from the Cecafa region to finally break the duck and take part in the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

While congratulating the four East African nations - , and Burundi - for reaching the 2019 Afcon finals, the former Kenyan FA President says that this is just but the beginning of the long journey to the world’s most prestigious football tournament set to be held in Doha, .

“By the fact that four of our teams have qualified for the next edition of Afcon, that is the first step they have made and come next edition of Fifa World Cup in , Cecafa region stands a very big chance of being represented following the expansion of teams.”

Nyamweya has, however, challenged the Afcon ticket holders to brace for a tough tournament in Cairo, from June.

“While serving as Cecafa Secretary General, one of my dreams and desire was to see more than two teams from our region participating in Afcon and I am elated that finally that dream has been realized following hard work put in by the four teams," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“It is important for our teams which have qualified for Afcon to take note that qualification is just the first phase since the hard part begins by preparing adequately for the tournament which brings together the best footballing nations in the continent.”

Burundi is set to make their debut at the Afcon, Tanzania ended a 39-year jinx to qualify, Kenya last graced the tournament 15 years ago while Uganda will be making a second successive appearance.