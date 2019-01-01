Cecafa Men's Challenge Cup: Komakech included as McKinstry names Uganda squad

The 16-year-old custodian is expected to fight for places with experienced players in a team which has five goalkeepers

Johnathan McKinstry has named a contingent of 30 players to prepare for the upcoming 2019 Cecafa Men's Senior Challenge Cup.

will host the event, which takes place from December 8 to 19, and the Cranes will start their training from November 27.

Players from KCCA FC, Proline FC and SC Villa will report to camp after the completion of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) matches on December 3.

Vipers SC striker Fahad Bayo has been included by McKinstry in the provisional squad but will have to fight for places with his UPL rivals like Stevan Mukwala of Maroons FC. Mukwala has scored 10 goals so far and is the top scorer in the league.

Jack Komakech has also been included in the squad and the 16-year-old is expected to square it out with regular goalkeeper Charles Lukwag of KCCA, with McKinstry naming five custodians.

Komakech has represented Uganda at the junior levels and he was part of the U17 team which participated in a recent Caf tournament held in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda are in Group A alongside Burundi, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Full Uganda squad:

Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Alitho James (URA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC) Komakech Jack (Football for Good), Keni Saidi (SC Villa), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC) Kizza Mustapha (KCCA FC), Galiwango Disan (Express FC) Revita John (KCCA FC) Kato Samuel (KCCA FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC),

Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC), Mbowa Paul (URA FC) Kasozi Nicholas (KCCA FC) Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC) Ssenyonjo Hassan, Wakiso Giants FC, Mutyaba Muzamiru (all from KCCA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers FC) Ntambi Kirizestom (Wakiso Giants FC) Okello Allan (KCCA FC), Anukani Bright (Proline FC), Ojera Joachim (URA FC),

Ocen Ben (Police FC), Ssekajjugo Vianne (Wakiso Giants FC), Kayiwa Allan (Vipers SC), Madondo Joel (Busoga United FC), Bayo Fahad (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (Maroons FC), Lubega Edrisa (Proline FC).