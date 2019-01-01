Cecafa Kagame Cup: Why I will rotate Gor Mahia squad against KMKM – Oktay

K’Ogalo coach maintains he will give all his players in Rwanda enough time to feature in the regional tournament

coach Hassan Oktay has explained why he will make changes to the squad which will face KMKM in their final Group D match for Cecafa on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions have already secured their place in the last eight of the competition after picking up two wins against AS Maniema and AS Port respectively.

Coach Oktay has told Goal his main focus now is on the quarter-finals and the game against KMKM is not important for the side.

“Look, for me my focus now is in the quarters, we have already qualified and must get prepared for the quarters not our final match,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“We don’t have to think about the final group match. Honestly speaking it is not in my mind for now but I will also make changes to the squad so as to give all the players here a chance to play in the tournament.”

Oktay has also confirmed to Goal that keeper Boniface Oluoch and defender Harun Shakava are down with flu and might miss the match.

“Shakava Oluoch and myself are not feeling well. I have a serious flu, same as Shakava and Oluoch. I don’t think they will be able to play a part against KMKM but I will see because we are monitoring them.”

Article continues below

Oktay also insists their match against KMKM should have been played on Saturday so as to give his side more time to rest for the quarter-final which will be played on Monday.

“Look we play on Sunday and then on Monday we have the quarter-finals kicking off it will take a toll on my players. I think Cecafa should have allowed us to play on Saturday so my players can get enough time to cool off.”

Another Kenyan side FC will face Azam FC in a Group B match on Friday.