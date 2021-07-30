Cecafa Kagame Cup: Tusker withdrawal leaves Kenya without representative after Gor Mahia-FKF spat

The Brewers are expected to focus on domestic assignments as they hope to seal the league title next month.

Kenya will not have a representative in the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup scheduled to take place next month in Tanzania after the withdrawal of Tusker.

The Brewers were the only team forwarded by the Football Kenya Federation as the country's representative in the inter-club regional competition.

The choice to pick Tusker pitted the federation against Gor Mahia, who had expressed an interest in participating in the August 1-14 tournament as the defending Premier League champions.

Tusker's decision to withdraw means they will focus on the league duties uninterrupted as they hope to seal the championship for the first time since 2016.

Consequently, the Cecafa competitions committee had to reshuffle the programme to change the groupings, which now places four teams in each of the two groups.

Ugandan Premier League champions Express FC - the country's representatives in the Caf Champions League next season - will begin their campaign against Atlabara FC of South Sudan on August 1 before Tanzania's Yanga SC - who will also participate in the continent's premier club competition - face Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi, who were invited to the tournament, and both games will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Le Messager Ngozi of Burundi will play Zanzibar's KMKM before a match between KCCA FC and Azam FC at Azam Sports Complex. The second and third matchday actions will be played on August 4 and 5.

Competitive tournament

"We expect a very competitive tournament with the best two teams from each group going straight to the semi-finals. This event will also help some of our teams prepare better ahead of the Caf competitions starting in September," Yusuf Mosi, the Cecafa competitions director said.

KCCA are the defending champions after they won the trophy in 2019 in Kigali after beating Azam. The withdrawal of Tusker means KCCA, Azam and Yanga are the only sides in the tournament who have won the trophy before.

Group A: Young Africans (Tanzania), Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi), Express FC (Uganda), Atlabara FC (South Sudan)

Group B: KCCA FC (Uganda), Azam FC (Tanzania), Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi), KMKM FC (Zanzibar).