Cecafa Kagame Cup: KCCA 4-3 Green Eagles: Kampala giants book final place

KCCA had to hold onto their nerves and ensure they squeezed past a resilient Green Eagles side in an end-to-end Cecafa Kagame Cup quarter-final clash

KCCA have progressed into the Cecafa Kagame Cup final after a hard-fought 4-3 win over Green Eagles at Nyamirambo Stadium, Rwanda.

A brace from Allan Okelo and solitary goals from Mike Mutyaba and Sadat Anaku gave KCCA victory, while Shadreck Shamende and Samson Chilupe were Green Eagles scorers.

KCCA striker Okelo just needed two minutes to break the deadlock as he sent a powerful long-range shot that beat goalkeeper Edward Mwange of Green Eagles.

Tapson Kaseba was in a good position to restore parity in the fifth minute but his effort went off target meaning the good build-up by Tonka Twende was fruitless.

Another good chance for KCCA went begging in the 21st minute when Kizza Mustafa produced a cross for debutant Anaku but Green Eagles' goalkeeper Mwange dispossessed the youngster before he could pull the trigger.

Gift Alli rattled the woodwork in the sixth minute after receiving a defense-splitting pass from Okelo. The Zambian side was lucky to see the post save them from another well-drilled attack by the Ugandan champions.

Amity Shamende equalized for Green Eagles in the 37th minute after lacklustre defending by the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions.

Shamende scored the second goal for the Zambian team in the 52nd minute and thereby grabbing his brace of the afternoon.

Okelo levelled the scores in the 80th after Sadam Juma did the donkey work by beating his Green Eagles markers before setting the scorer up with an equally sumptuous cross.

The tie ended in a 2-2 draw forcing the winner to be decided from extra-time.

Then Mike Mutyaba powered KCCA ahead in the 98th minute of extra-time from an Okelo assist as he scored the third goal. Anaku added the fourth goal for the Ugandan team in the 102nd minute as Green Eagles struggled to deal with a re-energized opponent.

Samson Chilupe scored the third goal for Green Eagles in the 119th minute after replacing Ceasar Hakaluba in the 82nd minute.

Green Eagles XI: Sebastien Mwange, Warren Kunda, Michael Mwenya, Boniface Sunzu, Gift Wamundila, Ceasar Hakaluba, Amity Shamende, Mukabanga Siambombe, Kennedy Musonda, Tapson Kaseba, Spencer Sautu,

Subs: Edward Mwamba, Shadreck Mulungwe, George Chaloba, Samson Chilupe, Christopher Chola, Ray Mutale, Samson Manyepa, Justin Munyikwa, Robert Mwanza.

KCCA XI: Lukwago, Kiza, Magambo, Kato, Sadat, Achai, Mutyaba, Gift Ali, Kasozi, Aboubakar, Obenchan, Nunda, Allan Okello, Mike Mutyaba.

Subs: Malyamungu, Ikara, Achai, Kato, Sserwada, Sadatt, Lukenya.