Cecafa Kagame Cup: Gor Mahia to face Green Eagles in quarter-finals

K’Ogalo will now battle Green Eagles in the last eight of the competition on July 17 in Nyamirambo Stadium

Kenyan champions will take on Green Eagles from Zambia in the quarter-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup on July 17.

Gor Mahia reached the last eight after winning two of their Group D matches - against AS Ports and AS Maniema - while Green Eagles finished second in Group C behind Armee Patriotique Rwandaise.

In the other pairings, Rayon Sports of Rwanda will battle reigning champions Azam FC of , Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Authority will face Tout Puissant Mazembe from Democratic Republic of Congo while APR will come up against AS Maniema, also from DRC.

’s other representatives could not make it to the quarter-finals after a 0-0 draw against Azam FC in a match played on Friday.

The draw ended the Dockers’ slim chances of progressing in the tournament they were featuring for the first time in their history.

The region’s oldest continental club championship is slated to climax on July 21.

Article continues below

The winner of the annual tournament will pocket $30,000 in prize money, the runners-up receive $20,000 while the third-placed side will bag $10,000.

July 16: Rayon Sports v Azam and KCCA v .

July 17: APR Rwanda v AS Maniema and Gor Mahia v Green Eagles.