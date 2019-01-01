Cecafa Kagame Cup: Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay impressed with new signings

Coach Oktay showers praise on new arrivals after the Kenyan champions down AS Port to secure a place in the last eight

coach Hassan Oktay has praised the impact of the new signings as they qualified for the quarter-finals of Cecafa tournament in Rwanda.

The Cypriot coach made nine changes to the squad that took on AS Port of Djibouti as they secured a 2-0 win courtesy of Boniface Omondi and new catch Dennis Oalo in a Group D match played at Omuganda Stadium in Rubavu on Wednesday.

The win enabled Gor Mahia to reach nine points and also secure a place in the last eight of the competition but what impressed coach Oktay most was the display from the new signings.

“All I can say for now is that the new signings are proving their worth,” Oktay told Goal in a telephone interview from Rwanda.

“I decided to make nine changes to the team and I am not disappointed because what I have seen is the future of Gor Mahia. The players showed me they can fight like the rest of the squad and I am more than happy.”

The new signings who started in the match against AS Port include goalkeeper David Mapigano, Elvis Ronack, Erick Ombija, Dickson Ambundo and Dennis Oalo.

On winning his second straight match, Oktay said, “It was good to win again because I have always said in Gor Mahia, we play matches to win and not to lose.

“However, I have cautioned my players to take it a game at a time because we want to win the trophy. We will keep working hard and always make sure that in every game we play, we give our best.”

Gor Mahia have now joined Rwandan rivals Rayon Sports and APR in the last eight after both of them won their opening two group matches.