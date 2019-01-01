Cecafa Kagame Cup: Bandari must sign a top striker - Mwalala

The Dockers coach admits he will be forced to sign a new striker to help sharpen the attacking force which was blunt in Rwanda

coach Bernard Mwalala has revealed he will have to sign a top striker after the team was bundled out of Cecafa Kagame Cup on Friday.

The Kenyan side were tossed out of the competition after securing a 0-0 draw against reigning champions Azam FC of in their final Group B match and it was not enough to give them a passage to the last eight.

The Dockers were in need of a win to be assured of progressing, having placed themselves in a precarious position after failing to win their two opening matches.

Bandari, who were making their first appearance in the competition, managed a 1-1 draw against Ugandan champions KCCA in their first match before sharing the spoils with Rwandan outfit Mukura Victory Sports (2-2).

“We need to sign a top striker because looking at our performance against Azam, we missed someone to kill off the chances we created,” Mwalala told Goal after the match.

“Our striking department was blunt and could not help our course but also we were unlucky, very unlucky because we never used the chances that we created but our rivals did and that was the difference.”

Despite bowing out of the competition in the group stages, coach Mwalala says his charges have learnt a lot.

“It was a good experience for my players, we picked vital lessons from the tournament. It was a good tournament to prepare the team for the new season and I am happy it will boost our confidence.”

Bandari will now return home to prepare for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season which will kick off on August 31 as well as the Caf Confederation Cup.