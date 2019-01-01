Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: We wanted to play against Gor Mahia - Aggrey Chiyangi

Aggrey Chiyangi claims Green Eagles are relishing Wednesday’s quarter-finals clash against Kenyan champions Gor Mahia

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has revealed he was happy to be paired against of in the quarter-finals of the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

The Zambian side are taking part in the competition for the first time and will face the Kenyan champions in the last eight of the competition at Stade de Kigali on Wednesday, with kick-off at 17:00 Kenyan time.

“If you ask me, I will say yes, it was the draw we wanted, to play against Gor Mahia,” Chiyangi told Goal in an interview.

“We came here to play against the best and Gor Mahia are among the best teams in the competition, so we are very happy to have a chance to play against them.

“I don’t know them well but I have watched them play. All I know they are the Kenyan champions, they have dominated the Kenyan league for a very long time and they have a good side.”

Gor Mahia reached the last eight with an unbeaten record after winning all three their matches. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win against AS Maniema, beat AS Ports 2-0 before edging out KMKM of 1-0.

Green Eagles, who are taking part as a guest team, finished second in Group C after collecting a total of six points, from two wins and one defeat.

The Zambian side won their first match 2-0 against Heegan of Somalia, lost 1-0 against APR before edging out Proline FC 2-1.

On Tuesday, reigning champions Azam powered into the semis after beating of DR Congo 2-1, while Rwandan champions Rayon Sports were tossed out after losing 2-1 to KCCA of .