Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: We are having a quality tournament – Nicholas Musonye

Musonye praises the teams taking part in the Kagame Cup and promises fans more lively action from the quarter-finals stage

Cecafa secretary Nicholas Musonye is impressed with the organisation of this year’s Cecafa Kagame Cup currently taking place in Rwanda.

The regional tournament will conclude its Group Stage matches on Sunday, with Kenyan champions set to take on KMKM of Zanzibar.

Another Kenyan representative were knocked out on Friday after they managed a 0-0 draw against reigning champions Azam of .

“The organisation is 100 percent and I am happy all the teams taking part are dedicated to give fans a good show,” Musonye told Goal in an interview on Saturday.

“We had promised fans in Rwanda a good show and is exactly what the teams here are serving them. I know the tournament will even get better from the quarter-finals stage because it will be a knockout stage where if you lose you go home.

“So teams will up their game and fans should keep coming to watch nice football.”

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will take on Green Eagles from Zambia in the quarter-finals on July 17.

Gor Mahia reached the last eight after winning two of their Group D matches - against AS Ports and AS Maniema - while Green Eagles finished second in Group C behind Armee Patriotique Rwandaise.

In the other pairings, Rayon Sports of Rwanda will battle reigning champions Azam FC of Tanzania, Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Authority will face Tout Puissant Mazembe from Democratic Republic of Congo while APR will come up against AS Maniema, also from DRC.

Article continues below

The winner of the annual tournament will pocket $30,000 in prize money, the runners-up receive $20,000 while the third-placed side will bag $10,000.

July 16: Rayon Sports v Azam and KCCA v .

July 17: APR Rwanda v AS Maniema and Gor Mahia v Green Eagles.