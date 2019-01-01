Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Some coaches are useless – Nicholas Musonye

An angry Cecafa boss tears into foreign coaches who have been soiling the 'good' name of the Kagame Cup

Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) boss Nicholas Musonye has hit out at foreign coaches who belittle the Kagame Cup.

Without giving names, Musonye told off the coaches who, after losing at the tournament, returned home to say how the same competition did not help their side.

“Those coaches from outside who come to Africa to waste their retirement through incompetence from where they have been then lose matches in Cecafa and go back to their employer saying they don’t need Cecafa, let them go to hell, we don’t need them,” Musonye told reporters in Rwanda.

“Some of them [coaches] are very useless in their countries and if I am a federation or club boss will be very careful when employing them, some of them are very useless, I repeat, very useless.”

However, the statement from the Cecafa supremo could be seen as an attack on coach Hassan Oktay, who on many occasions said he was not taking the tournament seriously.

“I only came with kids and I want them to enjoy playing, I don’t think I am here to win it [the trophy],” Oktay told Goal before the team was bundled out of the competition in the quarter-final stage.

Musonye also hit out at Tanzanian champions Simba SC for skipping the tournament.

“They [Simba SC] should also go to hell, we don’t need them. They opted to go for pre-season in but you will see their performance in Caf .

“They will not make it and I know if they get paired against KCCA or Azam who are in Cecafa final, they will lose heavily.”

Azam will face KCCA in the Cecafa Cup final set for Sunday at the Stade de Kigali.