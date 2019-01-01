Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Secretary general Musonye set to quit post

The Cecafa boss confirms to Goal he will resign from his post after serving for 20 years

Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) will have a new secretary-general from June 2020.

This is after current secretary Nicholas Musonye confirmed he will quit the position he has served for the last 20 years after the Cecafa Cup was staged in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday.

“I am done with Cecafa and will leave the office as secretary-general in June, 2020. It is a done deal and I might even quit the stage before June,” Musonye told Goal in an interview.

“I have been here for long and would like to pass the baton to another person. It has been pressure working for Cecafa and I hope the new person will continue to do a good job.”

Asked on what he intends to do after resigning, Musonye said, “I don’t know yet, many people want me to venture into politics. I will listen to my people back in the village before I make up my mind.

“I will be available for the remaining tournaments including Senior Challenge Cup to be held in this December and after that, I will take a walk.”

The regional body was founded in 1927 and consists of a 12 member football association namely Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, , Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, , Uganda and Zanzibar.

Musonye has served under five elected Cecafa presidents including Tanzanian Leodegar Tenga, the late Farah Addo from Somalia, the late Ugandan David Obua and incumbent Jafar Mutasim from Sudan.