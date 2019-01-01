Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Rayon Sports will not be easy – Mike Mutebi

Ugandan coach Mike Mutebi calls on his side to stay focused when they face the Rwandan champions in the quarter-finals

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi has cautioned his charges not to underestimate Rayon Sports when the two sides face off in the quarter-finals of the Cecafa Cup on Monday.

The Ugandan champions will come up against the champions of Rwanda in the last eight of the competition and coach Mutebi is aware playing against the home team will be a tough call.

“We must be prepared and be ready to handle the pressure which comes when playing against the home team,” Mutebi told Goal in an interview.

“They have the crowd behind them and I know they will give us a good test which we have been missing at this competition.”

Mutebi has also said the match will help his side prepare well for the Caf .

“It will be a good opportunity to weigh ourselves and since both teams will be playing in Caf competition, we have a chance to gauge what we have achieved so far," he added.

The first quarter-final will see of DR Congo taking on reigning champions Azam of at Stade Kigali.

On Wednesday, Kenyan champions will come up against Green Eagles of Zambia while APR of Rwanda will tackle AS Maniema of DR Congo.