Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Rayon Sports suffer shock defeat as TP Mazembe fire six

The Rwandan champions fell by a solitary goal as TP Mazembe thrashed Atlabara FC of South Sudan 6-1 to top Group A

Rayon Sports of Rwanda suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzanian side KMC in the final Cecafa Kagame Cup Group A played on Saturday at Stade de Kigali.

A solitary goal scored by Hassan Kabunda earned KMC their maiden victory in the tournament, as they bowed out with four points.

Rayon Sports, who struggled hard but could not put to us many goalscoring opportunities, finished the group stage action in second, joint on six points with table leaders but with an inferior goal difference.

had earlier in the afternoon thrashed Atlabara FC of South Sudan 6-1 to take control of the standings.

Zambian international Rainford Kalaba and Democratic Republic of Congo international Muleka Jackson snatched a brace each while Kouame Christian and Glody Likonza scored the other two goals. Obeyond Philip scored the lone goal for the South Sudanese in the fifth minute.

TP Mazembe will now face reigning champions Azam FC in first quarter-final round match, while Rayon Sports take on Ugandan league champions KCCA in the second quarter-final match, all due on Tuesday, July 16 at Stade de Kigali. The kick-off time is yet to be decided.

The second quarter-final round match day will be played on Wednesday, July 17 with three-time champions APR FC and Zambian side Green Eagles waiting to see who they will face from Group D, which climaxes on Sunday at Stade Umuganda in Rubavu District.

Kenyan side FC face Zanzibar’s KMKM at 13:00 while Djibouti side AS Ports face DR Congolese side AS Maniema Union at 15:30.