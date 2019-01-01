Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Rayon Sports must be clinical in front of goal - Olivier Ovambe

The Cameroonian coach warns his players against wasting chances as they come up against Ugandan champions KCCA in the quarters-finals

Rayon Sports coach Olivier Mathurin Ovambe has challenged his charges to use chances they create when they take on KCCA of in the first quarter-final of the Cecafa Kagame Cup on Tuesday.

The Rwandan champions were wasteful in their final group contest against KMC of and finally paid the price as they lost by a solitary goal.

However, the defeat could not do them any harm as they reached the last eight of the competition, and the Cameroonian coach is now urging the side to learn from the mistakes against the Ugandan side.

“We were very wasteful against KMC and I will not like to see that happening again,” Ovambe told Goal in an interview.

“I want my players to stay focused and play according to instructions. If we miss our chances, then we are automatically killing our chances of advancing and they should play knowing that goals are very important.

“We must improve in every aspect of our game but most importantly we must learn to take our chances. If we cannot, then I have fear we might not do well as I want us to do.”

On facing the Ugandan champions in the last eight, coach Ovambe admitted: “I have not watched them play, I know little about them but we are prepared to get a good result.”

Article continues below

Rayon Sports are seeking to end their Cecafa drought, by winning the trophy they last held 21 years ago.

In the first quarter-final battle, of DR Congo will take on reigning champions Azam FC of Tanzania.

The quarter-final round winners will face-off in the semi-finals on July 19 ahead of the final two days later.