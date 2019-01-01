Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Quarter-final exit undeserved for Gor Mahia - Oktay

Oktay believes Gor Mahia have the quality to challenge for the trophy but it is unfortunate they have been defeated

head coach Hassan Oktay has said his side does not deserve to go out of the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

K'Ogalo were beaten 2-1 by the Green Eagles in the quarter-finals on July 17 and Oktay says his side missed some players in the game. Joash Onyango and Philemon Otieno were left after they took part in the (Afcon) with Harambee Stars while Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuysisenge have already left the club for Simba SC and Petro Atletico respectively.

Kahata joined Simba after Afcon participation with .

"We really do not deserve to come out of this tournament given how we played, we actually should not have come out. But we also missed international players like Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge together with national players (Otieno and Onyango). That means we came with young boys and so it was not going to be easy," Oktay told Goal.

"But still we should have played in the semi-final or in the final given the quality we have and unfortunately, that will not happen."

The Turkish-Cypriot tactician also rued the inability of his strikers to kill the game with the opportunities created.

"Unfortunately, we were lacking the final touch and it is something I have seen before and talked about it so many times. When you leave key national players and come with some young boys this (defeat) happens. They need the experience to deal with this kind of football arena which is very very different." he concluded.

Gor Mahia will now shift focus to the Caf assignments and title defence when the domestic league resumes in late August.