Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: KCCA are closing in on the target - Mike Mutebi

The Ugandan coach reveals to Goal how KCCA are in Rwanda to win Cecafa trophy and will be ready for the final on Sunday

Kampala Capital City Authority coach Mike Mutebi believes his side are closing in on winning the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

The Ugandan champions cruised into the final of the competition after picking up a hard-fought 4-3 win against Green Eagles of Zambia, and will now face reigning champions Azam FC of in the final slated for the Stade de Kigali on Sunday.

“My target when we landed in Rwanda was to win Cecafa trophy and by reaching the final, we are on course,” Mutebi told Goal after their match against Green Eagles.

“We have been making improvement in every game we play and it will be important for us to stay focused and finish the job on Sunday. We are determined to see off the job because that is why we are here; it was my target from the day I left with my team.”

The game against Green Eagles was decided in extra time and coach Mutebi has hailed his players for the determination they showed.

“One thing I have worked on in my squad is determination, and the players have shown they are improving,” Mutebi continued.

“We are using this tournament to gauge our preparedness ahead of the Caf and for me, it has given us a good taste of what players we have in the squad.

“I have six young players promoted from the academy and getting such a chance for them to show their abilities is good. Also with the Uganda league yet to start, this tournament came at a very good time for my side.”

KCCA and Azam met in the group stage with the latter winning by a solitary goal.