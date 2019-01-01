Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: KCCA and Azam FC sail through to quarter-finals

Ugandan champions KCCA and Azam of Tanzania have joined Gor Mahia from Kenya and Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the last eight

Ugandan league champions KCCA and reigning champions Azam FC sealed tickets to the quarter-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after the climax of the Group B matches on Friday in Huye District.

A doubleheader at Stade Huye decided the Group B winners as KCCA edged home side Mukura VS 2-1 while Azam FC knocked out Kenyan side FC following a goalless draw.

The Kenyan side was in need of a win to be assured of reaching the last eight of the competition having found themselves in a precarious position after failing to win their two opening matches.

Reigning champions Azam FC, who needed a point to guarantee a slot in the last eight, never made a mistake as they frustrated the Kenyans to a barren draw.

In the second game, KCCA defeated Mukura VS 2-1 courtesy of goals from Mike Mutyaba in the fifth minute and Allan Okello in the 42nd minute.

Mukura VS equalized late with two minutes to go through a penalty which was converted by Burundian import Gael Duhayindavyi.

With the final Group B matches winding up, KCCA tops the standings with seven points and are unbeaten in three matches, followed by Azam FC with four points while Bandari FC and Mukura VS lie third and fourth with three points and one point respectively.

The final Group A matches will be played on Saturday at Stade de Kigali with South Sudan representatives Atlabara FC taking on Congolese champions in pursuit of their maiden win in the tournament. They drew 1-1 with KMC in the first match before losing to Rayon Sports FC 2-0 in the second match.

On the other hand, with three points will come all out in search for maximum points to seal their second-place finish in the group or even overtake Rayon Sports should they fail to win their last match against KMC of which will be played later at 18h00.

KMC have a point picked against Atlabara FC in their first game and suffered a slim 1-0 loss to TP Mazembe in their previous match.

Rayon Sports FC, who have been in fine form, know that a win would comfortably seal their first place finish with nine points. Star striker Jules Ulimwengu currently has three goals, topping the goalscoring chart.