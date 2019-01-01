Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: I predict a tough season for Gor Mahia – Hassan Oktay

The Cypriot coach remains adamant the Kenyan champions will struggle in the new season if they don’t bring on board three quality players

coach Hassan Oktay is worried the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will disappoint in the new season if they don’t sign quality players.

Speaking exclusively to Goal after his side were dumped out of the Cecafa Cup thanks to a 2-1 defeat to Zambian outfit Green Eagles, the Cypriot coach did not mince his words, saying the club will struggle if nothing urgent is done before the transfer window slams shut.

“When you let quality players go, you have to let new quality players come in, similar players but of the same quality,” Oktay told Goal after the match at Stade de Kigali.

“It is going to a tough year for us if we don’t get the players who fit the qualities of the club. It will be tough, we will struggle.”

Asked on where the club needs to beef up before the season kicks off on August 31, Oktay said: “It depends, we need to sign the players, Gor Mahia need to sign about three quality players, we need them here now.

“We have only signed players from the lower league, we signed youth team players and that is not enough, with such a squad, we will struggle, we need players.

“If you ask me, we need two strikers and one winger, a very good wide player.”

Nevertheless, Oktay believes his side were hard done by in Wednesday's defeat in the quarter-finals of the regional event.

“If you ask me, we don’t deserve to come out from this tournament because we played better but lost," he noted.

“We have to think about losing two great players before the tournament, Jacques [Tuyisenge] and Francis [Kahata], we also miss other international players and also came with a young squad.

"Of course, we should have reached the semis or final but let’s try another time.”

Gor Mahia will represent in the Caf and will be seeking to make it past the group stage for the first time in history.