Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: I hope new players will cope at Gor Mahia – Harun Shakava

The K’Ogalo captain confirms to Goal he will not renew his contract in December and rallies new signings at the club to take up the challenge

defender Harun Shakava is confident the new players will be able to cope with the pressure of playing for the club.

Shakava, who exclusively confirmed to Goal he will not renew his contract with the Kenyan champions when it runs down in December, insists the club have invested in young players and hopes the transition will not affect the club.

“Of course football is a transition, some players come and others go and maybe it will reach my time to go,” Shakava told Goal in an interview.

“But for now we have other young players they have brought on board and we hope they will cope up with the pressure at Gor Mahia and get ready to perform at the big stage.

“For me, I don’t know anything can happen, maybe but I don’t know but I still have a contract with Gor Mahia and will make sure I see it through before I move on.”

In an earlier interview, Shakava told Goal he will not stay at the club after his contract runs down.

“I am done with Gor Mahia. I have to get a new challenge now. I have enjoyed good memories with the club and would like to wish them well,” Shakava told Goal.

“I want to thank the club fans for the support they accorded the team during my time as the captain. It is now time for the young generation to take over the club and I am confident the team will cope very well with the loss of some key players.”

The exit of Shakava means Gor Mahia have now lost three top players - Francis Kahata signed for Simba SC of and striker Jacques Tuyisenge ditched the side to join Petro Atletico of Angola.

Shakava joined Gor Mahia from Kakamega in 2014 and made history as the only player to have won five Kenyan Premier League titles with the Green Army.