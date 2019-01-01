Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: I don’t know Rayon Sports striker Jules Ulimwengu – Hassan Oktay

K’Ogalo coach distanced himself from reports the club is in the process of signing the Burundian striker from Rayon Sports

coach Hassan Oktay has rubbished reports the club is close to signing Rayon Sports striker Jules Ulimwengu.

The Kenyan champions are looking for a suitable replacement for Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who signed for Petro Atletico of Angola.

“You know somebody asked me same question before as well, I don’t know, this is the second time I have heard this again, honestly I don’t know anything about it,” Oktay told Goal.

“Are you talking about that number seven? I don’t know, people they say rumours about it but I don’t know if it is true, I don’t know.”

Ulimwengu scored 12 goals as he inspired Rayon Sports to their ninth Azam Rwanda Premier League (RPL) in May, which also booked them a spot to the Caf next season.

The Kenyan champions are in need of new players and coach Oktay has warned the side will struggle in the new season if they don’t sign quality players.

“It is going to be a tough year for us if we don’t get the players who fit the qualities of the club,” Oktay told Goal in a different interview.

“We have only signed players from the lower league, we signed youth team players and that is not enough, with such a squad, we will struggle.”

On Wednesday, Gor Mahia were bundled out of the Cecafa Cup after losing 2-1 to Green Eagles of Zambia in the quarter-finals.