Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Have Hashim Sempala played his last game for Gor Mahia?

The Ugandan midfielder was at fault as the Kenyan champions went down to Green Eagles of Zambia

Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala might have played his last game for during the Cecafa Cup tournament.

The Kenyan champions failed to progress to the semi-final of the competition after losing 2-1 to Green Eagles of Zambia in the last eight on Wednesday.

Sempala was selected to start the match alongside Kenneth Muguna but looked clumsy as the Kenyan champions struggled to win the battle in the midfield.

A Kenyan fan watching the match put the blame on Sempala for the first goal Gor Mahia conceded.

“He just stood after losing the ball and it was from the counter-attack they (Green Eagles) scored their opener,” the angry Gor Mahia fan, who did not want to be named, told Goal in Rwanda.

When reached for comment on the display of the Ugandan midfielder, Gor Mahia Mahia coach Hassan Oktay told Goal: “ [For the] first goal Sempala's reaction was too slow, he is a defensive midfielder and he needed to clear the ball, and he didn’t clear the ball, we lost it and we were punished.”

His performance at the tournament, coupled with reports he had demanded a release letter to leave the Kenyan champions, could bring an end to his six-month stay at the club.