Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Green Eagles target final - Aggrey Chiyangi

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi remains upbeat they can go all the way and lift their first ever Cecafa title in Rwanda

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has revealed his side is targeting the trophy of the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

The Zambian side, who are taking part as a guest team, reached the semi-final after tossing out the Kenyan champions 2-1 on Wednesday.

Eagles will now face KCCA of , who beat Rayon Sports of Rwanda 2-1, in the semi-final and are already looking beyond that stage and onto the lifting of the trophy.

“If you go to a tournament, you always set your eye on the final,” Chiyangi told Goal in an interview.

“If you ask me, we are looking even beyond the final and the big picture for us now is to win the tournament.

“I am happy my players have learned to take it a game at a time and we are moving slowly. We have one more hurdle and if we can progress to the final, then we have the chance to take the trophy home.”

In the recent past, no guest team has ever managed to win the Kagame Cup but coach Chiyange is not worried about the record.

“We can be the first team to do it, why not? We have a good team and will strive to work hard,” Chiyange continued.

In the other semi-final, reigning champions Azam FC of will come up against AS Maniema from DR Congo.