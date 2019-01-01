Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Green Eagles lost to a well-oiled KCCA – Aggrey Chiyangi

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is happy for his team despite losing in the semis to KCCA of Uganda

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi admitted his side suffered defeat to a better team on Friday.

The Zambian side, who were taking part in the Cecafa Cup as a guest team, put up a brave fight but finally bowed out of the competition at the semi-final stage after losing 4-3 to Kampala Capital City Authority of .

The match was decided in extra-time after a brace each from KCCA striker Allan Okello and Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende inside the 90 minutes left the two sides deadlocked after full-time at Stade de Kigali.

“We did our best, we did what we could, we fought hard like a team with a purpose but finally you can see the result for yourself,” Chiyangi told Goal after the match.

“I think KCCA never gave up, they fought the same way as we did and in football, you must always have a winner and a loser, it turned to be we are the losers, they deserve it and it was a wonderful semi-final for the fans and those who watched. I wish them well.”

Article continues below

Eagles still have a chance to get a medal when they face AS Maniema from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who lost to Azam in the other semi-final, during the third-place play-off set for Sunday.

“We will try to finish as high as possible. I know our target was to get the trophy but we have lost at a very crucial stage. We will do our best to get a win against Maniema,” Chiyangi continued.