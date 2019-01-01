Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Green Eagles have very good wingers – Hassan Oktay

Oktay has identified the top players in the Green Eagles squad but promises a good show from K'Ogalo in the quarter-finals clash

coach Hassan Oktay has revealed they will have to be at their best to stop the Green Eagles wingers in the Cecafa Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to make it to the semi-finals when they face the Zambian side at Stade de Kigali, with kick-off at 17:00 Kenyan time.

“They have very fast wingers who can harm you easily if not taken care of,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“They also have a top striker in Kennedy Musonda, who is so far doing very well at the competition, so we must be wary and get ready to stop them.”

Musonda is among the top scorers in the tournament with three goals to his name, level with Rayon Sports' Jules Ulimwengu and AS Port attacker Gabriel Dadzie.

Despite having an eye on the trophy, Oktay admitted he has a young side in Kigali and will not be asking for too much from them.

“We don’t have our key players here, I have a young squad of seven new signings and will be happy with whatever they achieve. Winning the tournament will be good but I will not put the pressure on them,” Oktay continued.

Gor Mahia will miss the services of suspended midfielder Ernest Wendo, but will welcome back goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch and captain Harun Shakava – who both missed the final Group D match against KMKM of in Rubavu.