Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Gor Mahia to miss Ernest Wendo against Green Eagles

K’Ogalo will be without they reliable midfielder when they take on the Zambian side in a quarter-final match at Stade de Kigali on Wednesday

will take on Green Eagles in the quarter-finals of the Cecafa Cup without key midfielder Ernest Wendo.

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to make it to the semi-final of the competition when they face the Zambian side at Stade de Kigali on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has revealed to Goal Wendo will miss the clash after accumulating two yellow cards in the group stage.

“He picked up two yellow cards from the last two matches of the group and will thus miss the match against Green Eagles,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“I know it is a blow for my side as we already don’t have our key players around but we will strive to do our best.

“We have set a target of taking it a game at a time and I am very confident we will go far. My young players are also learning and it will be be good for them to show why they were signed.”

Despite the absence of Wendo, Gor Mahia will welcome back goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch and defender Harun Shakava, who missed the last match against KMKM of .

The Kenyan Premier League champions reached the last eight with an unbeaten record after winning all three their matches so far.

They started their campaign with a 2-1 win against AS Maniema, beat AS Ports 2-0 before winding down their Group D matches with a 1-0 win against KMKM.

Green Eagles, who are taking part as a guest team, finished second in Group C after collecting a total of six points, from two wins and one defeat.

The Zambian side won their first match 2-0 against Heegan of Somalia, lost 1-0 against APR before edging out Proline FC 2-1.

On Tuesday, reigning champions Azam powered into the semis after beating of DR Congo 2-1, while Rwandan champions Rayon Sports were knocked out after losing 2-1 to KCCA of .