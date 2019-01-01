Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Gor Mahia know little about Green Eagles - Hassan Oktay

The K’Ogalo coach insists he has never watched his Zambian rivals play ahead of their quarter-finals clash on Wednesday

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted he knows very little about Green Eagles, their opponents in the quarter-finals of the Cecafa Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the showdown at Stade de Kigali, the Cypriot coach admitted he expects a tough match against the Zambian side.

“You know I don’t know them, I have never watched them maybe they are watching us from the matches we played, but I don’t know anything about them,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“Apparently they will play in the Caf as well, the only thing I know about them.”

Asked on the fixture, Oktay responded: “It will not be easy because when you reach the quarter-final, it is not easy, because it is now a knockout stage and you must be focused because any defeat you are out.”

Oktay also bemoaned the absence of his key players in the competition.

Article continues below

“It has been tough for us, playing minus our key players, there is no Shafik [Batambuze) here, there is no Philemon [Otieno], there is no Joash [Onyango] and there is no Francis Mustafa,” Oktay continued.

“We got players from the second Division and it is beneficial for the young boys to get this experience, for me is for more fitness than anything else.”

Gor Mahia reached the last eight without losing a match, topping Group D with nine points.