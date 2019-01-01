Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Gor Mahia 1-2 Green Eagles

Goals from Kaseba and Mulungwe were enough to bundle the Kenyan champions out of the inter-club competition in the quarter-finals

have bowed out of the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup after going down to Green Eagles with a 2-1 loss at Amahoro Stadium, Rwanda.

Tapson Kaseba and Shadreck Mulungwe's goals were enough to see the Choma-based side of Zambia beat Gor Mahia to advance to the semi-finals. The Green Army scored their only goal via Nicholas Kipkrui's early strike in the first half.

Kipkirui gave Gor Mahia the opening goal in the third minute after grabbing a feeble backpass from Boniface Sunzu. The former Zoo striker did not fumble as he volleyed the ball over the onrushing Sebastian Mwange to burry the ball into the net.

The Zambian side equalized in the ninth minute courtesy of a Kaseba strike past Boniface Oluoch. Mukabanga Siabombe created the goal-scoring opportunity Kaseba grabbed to level matters.

Hashim Sempala committed a rough challenge on Kennedy Musonda in the 22nd minute as the Eagles midfielder attempted to make way into Gor Mahia's area. Sempala was lucky not to be sent off.

Kipkrui almost added the second goal for Gor Mahia in the 50th minute were it not for Mwange's brilliance to stop two quick efforts by the striker. Kenneth Muguna made the fine run from midfield to tee up Kipkrui but their efforts bore no fruits as Green Eagles goalkeeper was similarly equal to the questions asked.

Second half entrant Mulungwe powered Green Eagles in front in the 69th minute after beating his closest markers Sempala and Godfrey Ochieng with ease.

Gor Mahia had not tasted a loss before as they won all their three matches in Group D.

Gor Mahia XI: Bonface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Haron Shakava (C), Hashim Ssempala, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Dickson Ambundo, Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkurui

Subs: David Mapigano, Joachim Oluoch, Elvis Ronack, Tobias Otieno, Eliud Lokuwam, Dennis Oalo, Samuel Onyango

Green Eagles XI: Sebastien Mwange, Warren Kunda, Michael Mwenya, Boniface Sunzu, Gift Wamundila, Ceasar Hakaluba, Amity Shamende, Mukabanga Siambombe, Kennedy Musonda, Tapson Kaseba, Spencer Sautu,

Subs: Edward Mwamba, Shadreck Mulungwe, George Chaloba, Samson Chilupe, Christopher Chola, Ray Mutale, Samson Manyepa, Justin Munyikwa, Robert Mwanza.