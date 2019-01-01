Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Azam to face AS Maniema, KCCA land Green Eagles

The draw for the last four was completed on Wednesday after reigning champions Azam and Green Eagles won their matches

Reigning champions Azam FC of will face guests AS Maniema Union from the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Ugandan side KCCA FC will take on Green Eagles of Zambia in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Cup on Friday.

The semi-final pairing was completed after the final quarter-final match day was played on Wednesday at Stade de Kigali.

Three-time champions APR suffered a disappointing exit as they bowed out 3-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in regular 90 minutes against Maniema Union.

The Military side had better opportunities but poor finishing from Sugira Ernest and Byiringiro Lague meant they couldn't break down the solid Maniema Union outfit, who are managed by former defender Guy Basisila Lusadisu.

Maniema Union also had a few chances with Likwela Yelemaya Denis and Kilangalanga Pame Glody testing goalkeeper Rwabugiri Omar, but the former Mukura VS goalie made some superb saves.

With a goalless draw in normal time, penalties were employed to determine the winner, with AS Maniema Union winning 4-3 to secure their maiden semi-final berth in their debut at the competition.

In an earlier game, was knocked out following a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Green Eagles. Seeking a fourth Cecafa title, K’Ogalo started the match on the right foot, taking the lead inside the second minute when forward Nicholas Kipkirui nodded home.

However, Eagles drew level five minutes later thanks to Tapson Kaseba’s strike. The match ended with a 1-1 scoreline in the first half despite both sides creating a number of chances.

After the restart of the second half, Hassan Oktay’s men went close to restoring their lead as Kipkirui was put through but failed to capitalise on the chance.

Eagles then turned the tables when Shadreck Mulungwe scored the second for the Zambian side, a goal which was enough to see the Green Army beaten.