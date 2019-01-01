Cecafa Cup: Uganda outwit Eritrea as Crested Cranes thump Djibouti

The men's national football team and their women counterparts registered wins in the regional tournament as they boost their chances of progressing

defeated Eritrea 2-0 to record a third straight victory in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Men’s Challenge Cup on Wednesday in Lugogo.

Goals from Nicholas Kasozi and Mustafa Kizza were enough to hand Johnathan McKinstry's side a win after their earlier positive results against Burundi and Somalia.

Kasozi put the Cranes ahead in 58th minute to break an Eritrean backline which had proved firm for the better part of the game. Kizza added the second from the spot in the 80th minute as Uganda consolidated their spot at the top of Group A.

In the other group match, Djibouti downed Burundi 2-1. A brace from Mahdi Hussein salvaged the win for Djiboutians as Laundry Ndikumana scored the only goal for The Swallows who are winless and have bid the tournament goodbye.

Meanwhile, at Fufa Training Centre in Njeru, Crested Cranes whitewashed Djibouti 11-0 in the second match of the Cecafa U17 Girls' Challenge Cup.

Fauzia Najjemba scored a hat-trick while Stella Musibika, Hadijah Nandago and Juliet Nalukenge helped themselves to braces. Magaret Kunihira and Kevin Nakacwa scored one goal each as Uganda registered their biggest win in the tournament so far.

Najjemba scored the opening goal in the second minute before Musbika doubled the lead two minutes later.

Nalukenge added the third in the ninth minute before Najjemba came back to score in the 29th and 31st minutes again as Kunihira got her lone goal in the 35th minute before Nakacwa scored another one in the 43rd minute.

Nalukenge ensured Uganda went to the break with an 8-0 healthy lead after a 45th strike.

In the second half, it was basically a Nandago's show as he scored twice in the 55th and in the 59th minutes. Musibika earned her brace in the 85th minute as Djibouti capitulated once more in the tournament.

Following their 14-0 defeat to , it means Djibouti have now conceded 25 goals in just two matches.